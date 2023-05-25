Indiana Silver Alert: 66-year-old man missing from Connersville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday for Roger Mills, a 66-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, bald with blue eyes, last seen wearing unknown clothing, and driving a tan 2002 Dodge Dakota with Indiana registration ADF723.

Roger is missing from Connersville, Indiana, which is 65 miles east of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, May 24 at 11 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Roger Mills, contact the Connersville Police Department at 765-825-2111 or 911.