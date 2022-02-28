Local

Indiana Silver Alert: 73-year-old man missing from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 73-year-old man missing from Indianapolis.

Edward Moore is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

He was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday driving a red 2019 Hyundai Kona sport utility vehicle with Indiana plate 670LDF. He was last seen wearing a blue Colts hat, a navy blue jacket, a blue and gray T-shirt, and khaki jeans.

Moore was described as 6-feet-8 and 250 pounds with black hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541 or 911.