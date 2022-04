Local

Indiana Silver Alert: 80-year-old woman missing from Pennville

PENNVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Blackford County Sherriff’s Office is searching for 80-year-old Virginia Crump of Pennville.

Crump is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, and 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Friday around 11 a.m. driving a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Indiana license RQR548.

Police believe she is in danger and needs help.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts should contact the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office at 765-348-0930 or 911.