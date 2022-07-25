Local

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 16-year-old boy missing from New Castle

LATEST: Indiana State Police said Monday night, “Silver Alert 097-2022 issued on Monday, July 25, 2022 on Levi Triplett has been cancelled as of Monday, July 25, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 765-529-4901.” No word was given on whether Triplett was found safe.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 16-year-old boy missing from New Castle in Henry County.

Levi Triplett is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

He was described as 5 feet 11 inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Thursday while wearing a gray T-shirt, teal scrub pants and turquoise shoes. He was carrying a red backpack and riding a blue bicycle.

New Castle is 48 miles east of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 765-529-4901 or 911.