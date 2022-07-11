Local

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 16-year-old girl missing from Crawfordsville

Melanie Quigg (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Indiana Silver Alert for 16-year-old Melanie Quigg, of Crawfordsville, was canceled just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to Indiana State Police.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 16-year-old girl missing from Crawfordsville, Indiana State Police say.

Melanie Quigg was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Quigg was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the girl was asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 765-362-3300 or 911.

Crawfordsville is 51 miles northwest of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

