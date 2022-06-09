Local

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 16-year-old missing from Monrovia

LATEST: Indiana State Police say, “Silver Alert 073-2022 issued on June 9, 2022, on Zeviah Harwell has been cancelled as of June 9, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544.” No word on whether Zeviah was found safe.

MONROVIA, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a 16-year-old boy is missing from Monrovia in Morgan County.

Zeviah Harwell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

He was described as 6 feet tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 11:52 a.m. Thursday while wearing a hoodie and shorts.

Monrovia is 24 miles southwest of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.