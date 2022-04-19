Local

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 18-year-old woman missing from New Whiteland

An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for Victoria Rush, 18, of New Whiteland. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been canceled.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday night for an 18-year-old woman missing from New Whiteland.

Victoria Rush is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Rush is described as 5 five feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and tan pants.

She was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the New Whiteland Police Department at 317-535-5858 or 911.