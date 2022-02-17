Local

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 43-year-old man missing from Mooresville

LATEST: Silver Alert 017-2022 issued on February 17, 2022 on Jeffrey Gray has been cancelled as of February 17, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-2323.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man missing from Mooresville is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Jeffrey Gray, 43, was last seen at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department says.

He was described as 6-feet-2 and 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, red and black pajamas, and Under Armour sandals.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-2323 or 911.