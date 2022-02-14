Local

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 79-year-old man missing from South Bend

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Peter Metcalf was canceled at 7:53 a.m. Monday.

SOUND BEND, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for a 79-year-old man missing from South Bend.

Peter Metcalf was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, says the St. Joseph County Police Department in northern Indiana.

Metcalf was described as 5-feet-8 and 157 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Air Force hat, a navy blue coat, a shirt, and blue jeans. He was driving a red 2016 Ford Edge sport utility vehicle with Indiana license plate WA9ND.

Anyone with information was asked to call the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-255-0602 or 911.