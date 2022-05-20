Local

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Bloomington

LATEST: Indiana State Police said, “Silver Alert 060-2022 issued on Friday, May 20, 2022, on Donald Perkins has been cancelled as of Friday, May 20, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781.”

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Bloomington.

He is believed to be in danger and needing medical assistance.

Officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Donald Perkins, 86, of Bloomington. Police say he was last seen Thursday at 8 p.m.

Police say he is 6 feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt over a white long-sleeved long john shirt, and navy blue sweatpants. Investigators say he was last seen driving a black 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Indiana plate 615TJQ.

Bloomington is 50 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781 or 911.