Indiana Silver Alert canceled for missing Kokomo man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Charles Kraner was canceled at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday.

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man from Kokomo.

Charles Kraner was last seen at noon Tuesday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Kraner is 5-feet-11 and 194 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, brown shirt and blue jeans while driving a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee with license plate UAP605.

Anyone with information on Kraner should call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105 or 911.