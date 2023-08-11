Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Silver Alert declared for 15-year-old girl missing from Sheridan

15-year-old Makenzie Setters (Photo Provided/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Sheridan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Makenzie Setters, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, brown fading to red with silver hair with blue/hazel eyes, with a nose piercing.

Makenzie is missing from Sheridan, Indiana, which is 44 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Officials asked that anyone with information on Makenzie Setters contact the Sheridan Police Department at 317-758-2500 or 911.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana newspaper auctioning off its...
Local News /
Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson...
Indianapolis Colts /
Colts and Pacers top ‘best...
Sports /
Bailey & Wood hosts 12th...
Sports /
Indiana private schools report possible...
Education /
Southern Indiana tornado track of...
Weather Stories /
Indy Public Works fixes ‘erosion...
I-Team 8 /
Delta-8 THC products being treated...
I-Team 8 /