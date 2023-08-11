Indiana Silver Alert declared for 15-year-old girl missing from Sheridan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Sheridan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Makenzie Setters, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, brown fading to red with silver hair with blue/hazel eyes, with a nose piercing.

Makenzie is missing from Sheridan, Indiana, which is 44 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Officials asked that anyone with information on Makenzie Setters contact the Sheridan Police Department at 317-758-2500 or 911.