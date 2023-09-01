Search
Indiana Silver Alert declared for 29-year-old man missing from Brazil

29-year-old Bradley Schopmeyer (Provided Photo/Clay County Sheriff's Office)
by: Daja Stowe
BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 29-year-old man missing from Brazil.

Bradley Schopmeyer is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday wearing a T-shirt and basketball shorts.

Bradley was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 220 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Bradley Schopmeyer, contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 812-446-2535 or 911.

Brazil, Indiana, is 56 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

