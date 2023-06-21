Indiana Silver Alert declared for 79-year-old missing from Carmel

Andrew Prather, Jr., 79, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. June 20, 2023. (Provided Photo/Carmel Police Department)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Andrew Prather Jr.

Prather is a 79-year-old white man. He was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 215 pounds, with white hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, grey cargo shorts, and white tennis shoes, and driving a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade with Indiana registration 29J8.

Prather was missing from Carmel, Indiana, and was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Prather, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or 911.