Indiana Silver Alert declared for 85-year-old man missing from Clayton

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Emmett E. Fishel, an 85-year-old white male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, and driving a black 2014 Ford Mustang bearing Indiana license plate #WHL190.

Emmett is missing from Clayton, Indiana, which is 35 miles southwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Sunday, August 27 at 9 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police ask that anyone with information on Emmett E. Fishel contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700 or 911.