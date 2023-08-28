Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Silver Alert declared for 85-year-old man missing from Clayton

85-year-old Emmett E. Fishel, who is missing from Clayton, Indiana (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Emmett E. Fishel, an 85-year-old white male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, and driving a black 2014 Ford Mustang bearing Indiana license plate #WHL190. 

Emmett is missing from Clayton, Indiana, which is 35 miles southwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Sunday, August 27 at 9 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police ask that anyone with information on Emmett E. Fishel contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700 or 911.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD: Police shooting on city’s...
Crime Watch 8 /
Comfortable conditions expected all week...
News /
Trump campaign reports raising more...
National News /
Wallace scores career-high 20, leads...
Indiana Fever /
1 critical, 2 others injured...
Crime Watch 8 /
After a Vermont playhouse flooded,...
National News /
‘Gran Turismo’ and ‘Barbie’ are...
Entertainment /
Riders in various states of...
National News /