Indiana Silver Alert for 14-year-old missing from Columbus

Columbus, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued this afternoon for a 14-year-old girl missing from Columbus.

Asa Watts is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Columbus is 46 miles south of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

Watts was last seen wearing a red Under Armour backpack, a black zip up hoodie, a gray shirt, black sweatpants, and neon yellow tennis shoes.

She was described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 93 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Watts was last seen on Friday at 10:00 p.m. May 27 according to the Columbus Police Department.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.