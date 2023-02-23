Local

Indiana Silver Alert for 16-year-old boy missing from Camby

CAMBY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a 16-year-old boy missing from Camby.

Cordarius Bradshaw was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department says in a Silver Alert. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Cordarius was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair with Brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, white tennis shoe, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Cordarius Bradshaw was asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.