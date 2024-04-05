Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old missing from Montpelier

Jesse Carlsen (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

MONTPELIER, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old was missing from the city of Montpelier and he’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid, an Indiana Silver Alert says.

Jesse Carlsen was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday. He was wearing a maroon hoodie sweatshirt with gray sleeves, gray loose-fit athletic pants, black ankle socks, and black slide-on shoes.

Jesse was described at 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with red and brown hair, and blue eyes.

Montpelier is 94 miles northeast of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Montpelier Police Department at 765-348-0930 or 911.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana Artisan Spring Marketplace
News /
Indy man sentenced to 29...
Crime Watch 8 /
Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2...
National News /
Opening week aligns with eclipse...
Solar Eclipse /
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend says he...
News /
Public Health AmeriCorps creates path...
News /
Another month of robust US...
National News /
Earthquake centered near New York...
National News /