Indiana Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old missing from Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old was missing from the city of Montpelier and he’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid, an Indiana Silver Alert says.

Jesse Carlsen was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday. He was wearing a maroon hoodie sweatshirt with gray sleeves, gray loose-fit athletic pants, black ankle socks, and black slide-on shoes.

Jesse was described at 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with red and brown hair, and blue eyes.

Montpelier is 94 miles northeast of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Montpelier Police Department at 765-348-0930 or 911.