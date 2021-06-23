Local

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from Attica

ATTICA, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night as authorities sought help to find a 17-year-old girl missing from Attica.

Serenity Lister was last seen at 11 p.m. Monday. The teen was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Attica Police Department described Lister as 5-feet-3 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and pants, and no shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Attica Police Department at 765-793-5004 or 911.