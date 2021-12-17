Local

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old woman from Martinsville

Brooke Ruys (Photo Provided/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a missing 18-year-old woman from Martinsville.

Brooke Ruys is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. The Silver Alert provided no details about what dangers or medical help she may need.

Ruys was described as 5-feet-9 and 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday while wearing a jean jacket, a white T-shirt, and blue jeans.

Martinsville is in Morgan County, just southwest of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Ruys was asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 765-342-5544 or 911.

