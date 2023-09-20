Search
Indiana Silver Alert issued for 22-year-old man missing from Westfield

Ethan Taylor (Provided Photo/Westfield Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Ethan Taylor from Westfield.

Taylor was described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 220 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an anime t-shirt, cargo shorts, and blue shoes.

Taylor was last seen at 11 a.m. Wednesday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Taylor is asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.

