Indiana Silver Alert issued for 25-year-old missing from Eaton

EATON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a 25-year-old man missing from Eaton.

Noah Elliott was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, the Eaton Police Department says.

Elliot was described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and 274 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, wearing a maroon T-shirt with black cuffs dark green joggers, and black Timberline boots. He has a tattoo of a rose with thorns on his left forearm.

The alert said Elliot was driving a black 2014 Ford Fusion with an Indiana license plate 425RBH.

If you have any information on Noah Elliott, contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.

Eaton is 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis.