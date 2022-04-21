Indiana Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old man missing from Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 40-year-old man missing from Zionsville.
Bryan Collver is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Collver is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Under Armour sweatshirt, black and gray sweatpants, and Adidas tennis shoes.
Collver was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Zionsville, driving a silver 2017 Ford F-150 with Indiana license plate MB138D.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 765-482-1412 or 911.