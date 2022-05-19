Local

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 62-year-old man missing from Bartholomew County

HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a 62-year-old man missing from a Bartholomew County town.

Timothy Lee Arrington, who was missing from the town of Hope, was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Arrington was last seen about 2 p.m. Tuesday driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Impala car with Indiana license plate D955XV.

He was described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 330 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Hope, a town of about 2,200 people, is about 45 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hope Police Department at 812-546-4015 or 911.