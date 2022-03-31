Local

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old missing from Anderson

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 64-year-old man who is missing from Anderson.

Barry Baker is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Baker was described as 6-feet-1-inch and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a white and blue Colts shirt, a black jacket, blue pajama pants, and red shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.

