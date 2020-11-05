Indiana Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old missing from Coal City

COAL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 73-year-old man missing from a small community in Owen County.

Elbert Wayne Vanarsdale is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, the alert said.

Indiana State Police’s Bloomington post described Vanarsdale as 5-feet-10 and 189 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a baseball cap and flannel shirt, and driving a black 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada with an Indiana plate of D228SA.

Coal City is an unincorporated community in Owen County about 77 miles west of Indianapolis, the alert said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411 or 911.