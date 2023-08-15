Indiana Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man missing in Henry County

SPICELANE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a missing 74-year-old man believed to be in extreme danger and to require medical aid.

Arduth Sutton was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday wearing a gray T-shirt with “IU” in red, and blue jeans. He was driving a white 2014 Ford Escape SUV with Indiana plate WLE730, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says.

Sutton was missing from the area around Spiceland, a town of 955 residents located along State Road 3 just about a mile south of I-70 in eastern Indiana. The Henry County community is about a 45-minute drive east of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4890 or 911.