Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man missing from Straughn

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Michael Dixon, 75. (Provided Photo/The Henry County Sheriff’s Department )
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

STRAUGHN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a 75-year-old man missing from Straughn. He is considered to be in serious danger and may need medical assistance.

Michael Dixon was last seen on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Straughn, Indiana, 54 miles east of Indianapolis.

Dixon was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 125 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans with black suspenders, and boots.

He was last seen driving a white 2016 Dodge truck with an Indiana license, GL271B, police say.

Anyone with information, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD: 2 motorcyclist killed in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Terminated again: Titmus hands Ledecky...
Sports /
Chesterton Man dies in 2-vehicle...
Indiana News /
Nonprofit holding community fair with...
Local News /
Vibrant mural sets the tone...
Multicultural News /
IMPD officer arrested for OWI...
Crime Watch 8 /
Josh Downs expects big jump...
Indianapolis Colts /
An Israeli airstrike hits a...
International News /