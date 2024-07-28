Indiana Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man missing from Straughn

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Michael Dixon, 75. (Provided Photo/The Henry County Sheriff’s Department )

STRAUGHN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a 75-year-old man missing from Straughn. He is considered to be in serious danger and may need medical assistance.

Michael Dixon was last seen on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Straughn, Indiana, 54 miles east of Indianapolis.

Dixon was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 125 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans with black suspenders, and boots.

He was last seen driving a white 2016 Dodge truck with an Indiana license, GL271B, police say.

Anyone with information, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.