Indiana Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old missing from Bloomington

William Dudley (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 90-year-old man is missing from Bloomington, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday night in an Indiana Silver Alert.

William Dudley is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. He was last seen at noon Tuesday.

Dudley was described at 5 feet, 10 inches and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, a gray T-shirt, and blue jeans, and driving a silver 2019 Dodge Journey with Indiana license plate BQT865.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 812-349-2781 or 911.

