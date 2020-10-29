Silver Alert canceled after missing 80-year-old Hendricks County man found safe

UPDATE: A Silver Alert was canceled for an 80-year-old Avon man after he was found safe Wednesday night.

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old man missing from Avon.

Joseph Lach is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was described as 5-feet-11 and 178 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. Lach was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday. He was wearing an Air Force veteran hat, a light blue jacket, and khaki pants. He is believed to be driving a bronze 1994 Ford F150 truck with a camper shell and Indiana license plate FL412B.

Anyone with information on Lach was asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at (317) 839-8700 or 911.