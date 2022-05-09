Local

Indiana Silver Alert issued for woman, man missing from Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a woman and a man missing from Anderson.

Carley Davis, 24, and Cody Bennette, 21, are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

They were last seen at 5:19 p.m. Sunday, according to the Anderson Police Department. Anderson is 43 miles northeast of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

David was described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored Guns N’ Roses T-shirt and blue jeans.

Bennette was described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.