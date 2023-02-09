Local

Indiana Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25

Brittany Wallace (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a 35-year-old woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25.

Brittany Wallace is believed to be in extreme danger.

She was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana “In God We Trust” license plate of J666, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says.

Wallace was described as 5 feet 5 inches and 300 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700 or 911.

(Provided Photos/Indiana Silver Alert)

