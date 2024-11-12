52°
Indiana Silver Alert issued for 41-year-old man missing from Delphi

Raymond E. Payne (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 41-year-old man missing from Delphi who may be in extreme danger and require medical help,

Raymond E. Payne was last seen at 9:24 a.m. Monday, and the Logansport Police Department is investigating his disappearance, the Silver Alert says.

He was described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 173 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Logansport Police Department at (574) 722-6060 or 911.

