Shelby and Rush counties remain under travel warnings following snowstorm

A pedestrian crosses a road as tire tracks create a pattern on the road as a winter storm passes through the region on Thursday February 18, 2021 in Springfield, VA. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People who live and work in Shelby and Rush counties should not be out on the roads Tuesday morning because road conditions are still hazardous following Monday’s snowstorm.

About 20 or counties that had travel warnings in place at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a map provided by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

A warning, the highest level of local travel advisory, means officials want people in those counties to stay home and off of the roads.

More than a dozen Indiana counties, mostly in central and west-central Indiana, remain under a travel watch. During a “watch,” only essential travel — such as to and form work or in emergency situations — is advised.

Marion County is under a travel advisory, indicating that routine travel or activities may be restricted and drivers should use caution. City streets may be covered but passable, while more outlying areas may be more difficult to navigate.

Indianapolis residents can check the Indy Snow Force Viewer to see the status of road clearing operations in their area.

Check the WISH-TV traffic map to stay up-to-date on the latest road conditions.