Speed cameras coming to I-69/I-465 interchange on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pilot program using cameras to catch speeders on I-70 in Hancock County in Greenfield will move in January to the I-69 and I-465 interchange on the northeast side of Indianapolis, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The cameras were first installed during the summer as part of the Indiana Safe Zones program. A spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Transportation told News 8 in July that the first camera-captured incident of speeding 11 mph or more than the limit would be a penalty-free warning through a letter. The second violation would be $75. Any subsequent violations would be $150 each. Fines collected will go into the state’s General Fund.

The existing cameras are near the Mount Comfort Road interchange, and at the 105-mile marker just over a mile east of the State Road 9 interchange for Greenfield. The Hancock County will be discontinued later this month, INDOT said Wednesday.

In Marion County, the $174 million Clear Path I-465/I-69 reconfiguration began in 2022. INDOT’s initial hope was for the work to be done sometime in 2025.

The construction zone has areas with speed limits of 40 mph or 45 mph.

INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said in a statement issued Wednesday that motorists in the I-69/I-465 construction zone consistently speed from 60 to 80-plus mph, risking the lives of construction crews and other drivers.

Signs will alert motorists to the cameras. During what INDOT called “a minimum 30-day pre-enforcement warning period,” speeding drivers will receive “courtesy notices” via mail starting Jan. 1 or later.