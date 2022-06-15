Local

Indiana State Fair adds more performers to free stage lineup

Travis Tritt performs at The Alabama Theatre on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair has announced several new concerts set to hit the Hoosier Lottery Free stage this July and August.

This year’s free stage lineup now includes:

Jesse McCartney | July 30

Travis Tritt | August 5

Vixen & Autograph | August 20

A series of “Tribute Thursday” concerts featuring tribute bands performing classic hits from Jimmy Buffett, Foo Fighters, and John Mellencamp are also on the calendar:

Gone 2 Paradise | August 4

Too Fighters | August 11

Small Town | August 18

Other free stage concerts include KC and The Sunshine Band and Chaka Khan.

All shows at the free stage are free with fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of premium section access tickets will be made available in the near future.

About the artists

Jesse McCartney has a long pop music career dating back to the release of his first album, “Beautiful Soul,” in 2004. As a songwriter, he achieved great success with the Grammy-nominated “Bleeding Love” for Leona Lewis. His fifth full-length album, “New Stage,” is due out later this year.

Travis Tritt has sold more than 30 million albums since starting his country music career three decades ago. Tritt has two Grammy awards, four CMA awards, accepted an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry and is part of a group of country performers called “The Class of ’89,” which includes Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson.

Vixen & Autograph: Vixen is a Minnesota rock band formed in 1980. Its eponymous first album, released in 1988, reached No. 41 on the charts. Their most recent album, “Live & Learn,” came out in 2006. Autograph is a glam metal band from California best known for their hair metal anthem, “Turn Up the Radio.”

Gone 2 Paradise brings the ultimate Jimmy Buffett experience alive for music lovers of all ages, including the faithful followers of Jimmy Buffett known as “Parrot Heads.” Singer Frank Paul and his band have made multiple TV appearances and played venues including Chicago’s Navy Pier.

Small Town is a John Mellencamp tribute band composed of Hoosier natives. Small Town does not sample any past records or use any pre-recorded tracks — everything fans hear is exactly what would be heard at a real John Mellencamp show.

Too Fighters are a Foo Fighters Cover band out of Chicago. Their mission is to pack more than two decades of Foo Fighters memories into one set, honoring the band’s best songs, moments, history, stories, and fun.

The Indiana State Fair runs July 29 – August 21 and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Visit the state fair’s website for more information.