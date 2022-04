Local

Indiana State Fair announces 2022 theme

A view of the Indiana State Fairgrounds on May 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair just revealed its theme for 2022.

The fair says it will be “Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence” for its automotive history.

The fair expects to bring in iconic celebrity cars from movies and books plus world class classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles.

The state fair begins July 29.