Indiana State Fair announces additional free stage concerts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair has announced five more concerts set to hit the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage this summer.

This year’s free stage lineup includes:

We The Kingdom | July 31

Trace Adkins | August 10

KC & The Sunshine Band | August 12

Latino-Fest | August 13

Gospel Music Day feat. Fred Hammond | August 21

These performances are in addition to five others, including Chaka Khan and Carly Pearce, announced on June 1.

All shows are free with fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of premium section access tickets will be made available in the near future.

About the artists

We The Kingdom is a family of musicians, including Ed Cash, Scott Cash, Franni Rae Cash, Martin Cash, and Andrew Bergthold. The Georgia-based band makes music that is a combination of worship, rock, country, folk, and pop.

Trace Adkins is a Grammy-award nominated country artist who has won three Country Music Awards and sold more than 11 million albums. In addition to his music career, Adkins has starred in films including “The Lincoln Lawyer” with Matthew McConaughey and “Deepwater Horizon” starring Mark Wahlberg.

KC and The Sunshine Band is a disco and funk band founded in 1973. The fifteen-man band had four number one records in a row and produced hits including “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “(Shake Shake Shake) Shake Your Booty.”

Fred Hammond is a worship gospel singer who got his start in the 1980s. He performed in a number of gospel groups before going solo in 1991. He returned to performing in 2016 after a 17-year hiatus and has been touring ever since.

Additional free stage performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Indiana State Fair runs July 29 – August 21 and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Visit the state fair’s website for more information.