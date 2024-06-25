Indiana State Fair announces Beatles day events for 60-year anniversary of historic concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been 60 years since The Beatles performed two sold-out shows at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, but you might have the chance to relive the historic performance at the Indiana State Fair.

The Indiana State Fair announced Tuesday it will commemorate this Beatles-versary with a special daylong lineup of Beatles-themed concerts and events on August 3 named “CeleBrating The Beatles.”

Two concerts are slated to hit the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on Beatles Day:

2 p.m.: Hard Day’s Night (a Tribute to The Beatles) – Tribute performers will perform the exact setlist the Beatles played during their performance in Indianapolis in 1964.

7 p.m.: Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney – The great musical talent Tony Kishman performs the music of Paul McCartney. Kishman starred in the national and international tours of the Broadway musical “Beatlemania” for six years, and also performs in the International Symphonic Beatles production “Classical Mystery Tour.”

A number of Beatles memorabilia will also be on display, including three guitars from Colts’ owner Jim Irsay’s collection.

Here’s a look at the schedule of special on-site Beatles-themed activities lined up at the Indiana State Fair:

6 a.m.: Beatles-themed Hot Air Balloons

10 a.m.: Beatlemania Brunch, featuring special themed food and drink selections

Noon: Liverpool Lunch

4 p.m.: Fab Afternoon Tea Time

All Day: Impersonators of the Four Lads

All Day: Themed photo & selfie stations

All Day: Themed music playing throughout the fairgrounds

The Beatles celebration hits the stage Saturday, August 3. Tickets are available on the Indiana State Fair’s website.