Indiana State Fair brings a fun start to August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every year, the Indiana State Fair brings people in from all over the state. some for the first time, some for the 51st time.

“I worked here as a teenager. The fair is a part of family history,” said Shelia Boyd, an Indianapolis resident. “I was 18 when I worked here last. I’m 70 now, and I am enjoying [it]. My husband Virgil and I, we’re having a great time.”

Some come every year to show their animals. The Spray Family, of Lafayette, will show a variety of pigs, and hope to come home with some ribbons.

“This is my 9th year of 4H, but I’ve been showing pigs for pretty much all of my life,” Makayla Spray said. “Probably like 14 years. I’m 17 now.”

Others were here to support students in marching band as they took to the field with their shows.

“This is our first year. We’re having a blast. Brought the whole family out. Nine of us,” Gordon Black said. “We’re here for my daughter. Freshman. Trombone.”

“The fair is one time a year that seems like a lot of people, not most, but a lot of people probably stay in, stay in the house but this is the one time where they come out,” Virgil Boyd, Indianapolis.

Leslie Wilson, the owner of Wilson Concessions, said this is the biggest event of the year for her business.

“Probably since about 1990-ish, maybe,” Wilson said. So, it’s been a minute. This is one of the biggest events that I do. I have over 30+ employees. It takes a village.”

“This time it seems to be so calm, so nice, so comfortable,” Shelia Boyd said.

“I think it’s healthy for society if we, especially because I think with all the things that are going on in the world, you don’t feel threatened out here,” Virgil Boyd said. “And people seem to have a very good spirit. They’re enjoying it. Mingling together.”

“I love that everybody just comes together and has a blast,” Black said.

This is just the first day of two and a half weeks of the Indiana State Fair. It runs from Aug 2. through Aug. 18.

