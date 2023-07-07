Indiana State Fair foods 2023: Which dish will be No. 1?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Midway rides, exhibits, concerts, and animals are highlights of any state or county fair, but for many Hoosiers, the 2023 Indiana State Fair will be about one thing: food.

When the fair kicks off on July 28, so will the annual “Taste of the Fair” competition.

Thirty new food items will compete for the title of “2023 Taste of the Fair Winner” and a cash prize. Click here to see last year’s winner, the Pickle Pizza from Swain Concessions!

Here are the tasty treats and delicious drinks competing for your vote:

BBQ Pig Wings – Indiana Pork

The BBQ bone-in pork wing comes from the bottom of the ham and consists of tender, delicious dark meat. With a single small bone running through the middle, this wing is pork without a fork!

Bratchos – Urick Concessions

Crisp tortilla chips topped with a sizzling Bratwurst, creamy hatch queso, zesty jalapeños, fire-roasted salsa, and a dollop of sour cream.

Buffalo Pork-n-Mac – Nitro Hog

A bowl of homemade mac ‘n cheese with pulled pork, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing drizzled on top.

Cherry Lemonade Twister – Twisted Drinks and Food

Fresh-squeezed lemonade with cherry syrup and maraschino cherries.

Cherry ShakeUp – Hi & Mighty

Eat, drink and be cherry! This citrus refresher is made to shake it up for celebrations big & small. In partnership with Ball State University… Chirp Chirp Cherry!

Chocolate Glazed Popcorn – Olde Tyme Poppin Korn

Popped the old fashion way, but with a tasty chocolate glaze and a hint of salt.

Cinnamon Crunch Corn – Fairlivin Concessions

Shredded sweet corn on the cob in butter, topped with a cinnamon toast crunch and cream cheese icing.

Deep Fried Corn on a Stick – Cantina Louies by Meatball Factory

A 6-inch ear of corn on a stick seasoned that’s dipped in a buttermilk and egg mixture, rolled into spiced cornmeal flour, then fired until golden brown and topped with mayo and Parmesan cheese.

Deep Fried Sandwich Cookie Ale – Sun King Brewery & Spirits

A classic Sun King ale with notes of deep-fried sandwich cookie makes for a delicious summer drink!

Elote Pizza – DG Concession

Signature crust topped with mozzarella and cotija cheese, corn, jalapeños, a drizzle of chipotle mayo, a sprinkle of tajin, and crushed ranch tortilla chips.

Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn in a Cup – Wilson Concessions

Corn, nacho cheese, Flaming Hot Cheetos, and tajin served in a cup.

Gimme S’more Bourbon Shake – Urick Concessions

A boozy milkshake with Hotel Tango’s Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon, creamy vanilla ice cream, and milk blended together and topped with the classic s’mores essentials.

Hoosier Burger Mango – Black Leaf Vegan, LLC

Made in the Hoosier State, this plant-based burger patty is submerged in our unique Black Leaf sauce (teriyaki bbq), topped with fresh mango salsa and vegan cheddar cheese on a buttery brioche bun.

Indiana Hardwood Nachos – Twisted Drinks and Food

Nacho chips layered with queso cheese and homemade Indiana street corn and then drizzled with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce!

Italian Melt – American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.

Provolone and basil pesto on sourdough with marinara sauce for dipping.

Lemon Drop Drizzle – R&W Concession

Five mini sponge cakes with lemon icing dipped in funnel cake batter, deep fried, dusted with powdered sugar, and drizzled with vanilla icing. Ooey Gooey Deliciousness!

The Dirty Dog – R&W Concession

Smoked burnt end brisket link hand dipped in cornmeal batter, deep fried golden brown, and smothered in BBQ sauce.

Nutellaphant Ear – Urick Concessions

Fried dough slathered with velvety Nutella, topped with strawberries and bananas, and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel – Wilson Concessions

A jumbo pretzel with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese.

S’mores Funnel Cake – LT Concessions LLC

Funnel cake with marshmallow drizzle, Hershey’s chocolate and graham cracker crumble.

Sirloin Tip Fries – SW Concessions

A mountain of curly fries cooked to a golden brown and topped with cheese, sirloin beef tips, and — of course! — A1 steak sauce.

Smoked Bologna Burnt Ends – Red Frazier Bison Ranch

Smoked bologna burnt ends served with pickles and mustard.

Spicy Sweet Chili Walking Taco – Georgia’s Kitchen

Spicy sweet chili Doritos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, salsa, and sour cream.

Street Corn Pizza – Swains Pizza on a Stick

Fresh dough topped with a homemade white sauce, sprinkled with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, finished off with fire-roasted corn, chili lime seasoning, and cilantro, then baked to perfection.

The Hoosier Slam Dunk Caramel Apple Surprise – Jessop Candy Products

Cinnamon-sugared apple slices with hot caramel sauce, nuts, sprinkles, optional mini chocolate chips or chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry, then topped with cotton candy.

The Indiana Grown Burger – Red Frazier Bison Ranch

“Red Frazier Bison Burger ¼lb Patty, Rice’s Farm Quality Meats Bacon, Metal Honey Foods Burger Jam, Rising Creek Goat Cheese, Dillman Farm’s Bread & Butter Pickles, and Cornerstone Bread Pretzel Bun.”

The Mac Daddy Empanada – Gobble Gobble

Cheesy mac and cheese and the pulled BBQ Turkey combo stuffed in an empanada.

The Walking Burger – Indiana Ribeye

Regular or BBQ chips with a hamburger cut into bite-sized pieces and a scoop of our cowboy beans.

Vanilla Dream Coffee Ice Cream Soda – Hook’s Drug Store Museum and Soda Fountain

Vanilla-flavored iced coffee topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and whipped topping.

This infernally hot take on a classic dish features chicken tenders sandwiched between two waffles, drenched in Mike’s Hot Honey, and topped with crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Wicked Chicken N Waffles – Urick Concessions

The 2023 Indiana State Fair runs July 28 – August 20 and will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays. You can see the schedule here.

General admission tickets are $11 each, and one-day parking passes are $8 each.

This story was updated with corrections from Carrie Stadtmiller, event and vendor services manager of the Indiana State Fair Commission.

Related Coverage