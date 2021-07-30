Local

Indiana State Fair gets underway Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday, the much-anticipated Indiana State Fair begins. The theme is celebrating the Hoosier spirit. The gates open at 6:30 a.m. for the opening ceremony.

The fair offers food, animals, music, rides and everything Indiana.

There are some new attractions this year like animal yoga, a bubble tower, backyard brats and brews and about 46 rides in the Midway.

Hot air balloons at the Indiana State Fair. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

The fair runs from July 30 until Aug. 22. It’s open on Wednesday through Sunday and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for extra cleanup. Tickets cost $13, however, children under 5 are free.

On Friday, July 30, things start early at 6:30 a.m. However, typically, gates will open at 9 a.m.

“We are so excited to welcome Hoosiers back to the great Indiana State Fair. It’s our 164th Indiana State Fair,” said Sharon Smith, the communications director at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

There are also COVID-19 precautions in place for anyone visiting the Indiana State Fair.

Masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals, including guests, staff, vendors and contractors. If you are not vaccinated, all guests are encouraged to wear a mask and to follow CDC guidelines regarding whether and when wearing a face covering is warranted.

Additional COVID-19 measures implemented at the 2021 Indiana State Fair:

Expanded Fair dates to spread out crowds across an additional weekend

Closing Mondays and Tuesdays to allow for a refresh of campus

Vaccinations will be available daily at the Indiana State Fair

Eliminated park & ride shuttle

Food service utensils and condiments individually packaged

Hand sanitizing packets available for all guests upon entry

Contactless entry will be available and encouraged.

Tractor shuttles will be free to ensure the contactless experience

Deploying 500+ hand sanitizing and handwashing stations around Fairgrounds

All guests will be reminded of COVID-19 measures and expectations in pre-event communication and PA announcements. All guests are encouraged to follow healthy behaviors to best protect themselves, including:

Stay home if you are sick, or are exhibiting any of the following symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain or sore throat.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and dispose of used tissues in the trash.

Follow CDC guidelines regarding wearing masks. Hand sanitizer packets are available to the public at entry gates and information booths.

Visit the IU Health Vaccination Station inside the Hoosier Lottery Expo Hall to get our Pfizer or J&J COVID vaccine. Ages 12+.

There are a number of options when it comes to parking at the Indiana State Fair, including:

Fairgrounds parking is $10 per vehicle. Available parking areas are located in the Fairgrounds Infield, South Lot (38th Street) and at the Indiana School for the Deaf (42nd Street), while space is available.

Any vehicle not parked in a designated parking area or blocking traffic is subject to towing.

Accessible parking can be found in the southwest corner of the infield adjacent to the ADA accessible walk tunnel and the South Lot.

State Fair E-Z Park, these $10 lots are located south of 38th Street (the South Lot) across from the Main Gate and at the Indiana School for the Deaf on 42nd Street.

For directions to the South 38th Street Lot, click here.

Click Here for directions to the Indiana School for the Deaf Lot. The Indiana School for the Deaf Parking Lot hours are as follows:

6 a.m.- 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday

9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Wednesday & Thursday

Hours for the South Lot Parking Lot are:

Closed on Wednesdays and Fridays, excluding Aug. 6

Saturday and Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Accessible parking for persons with disabilities can be found and in the Infield and the South Lot (entrance for South Lot is on 38th Street)

Pedal & Park

Save $1 off Fair admission when you ride your bicycle to the State Fair and use one of the free secured bicycle racks available off the Monon Trail north of 38th Street and the new location at Fall Creek Parkway and 39th Street.

Available Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., or 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays.

IndyGo Public Transportation

IndyGo Routes 4 and 39 will bring you just steps away from the Indiana State Fairgrounds’ main entrance on 38th Street. Fare is $1.75 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass.

Youth 18 and under and people 65 and older are eligible for a reduced fare with proper ID. Plan your public transit trip to the fair, by clicking here.