Indiana State Fair holds Ability Awareness Day to recognize disabilities, promote accessibility

A view of the Midway entrance at the Indiana State Fair. In honor of Ability Awareness Day, the state fairgrounds have implemented many new accessibility features, along with tents and activities focused on bringing awareness and accessibility to disabled community members. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s day three of the Indiana State Fair and leaders with Easterseals Crossroads say Sunday is a day for Hoosiers to celebrate and recognize individuals no matter their disability.

Easterseals Crossroads is leading Ability Awareness Day at the Indiana State Fair. Brandon Scott, content creation manager for Easterseals Crossroads, told News 8, “The state fair is a place for everyone from … Indiana to gather and have fun and celebrate our state.”

There will be multiple tents set up off of State Fair Boulevard that promote ability and awareness for the entire community, along with themed activities for kids and adults tied to disability pride, inclusion, and overall accessibility.

The day’s activities include kid-friendly sensory crafts, a tent to show off the Superior Van and Mobility, or a relaxing break in the accessible Sensory Garden.

Ability Awareness Day will also focus on the importance of universal design and creating an environment that meets the needs of people with and without disabilities.

Accessible vehicles, like the new addition of the Tram, will be provided every day of the State Fair.

This year, Scott says the Tram around the fairgrounds is new. He says the ramp is bigger and makes it more accessible to ride around the fair.

“Because the fairgrounds are so large, individuals with disabilities, like myself in a wheelchair, it’s always hard to get around the fairgrounds completely. With this accessible tram at the Indiana State Fair, I’m able to get from point A to point B a lot quicker,” Scott said.

And for what Sunday means for Scott, he says it’s all about everyone enjoying themselves at the State Fair.

“Having Ability Awareness Day just shows the commitment the fairgrounds has made to making everything more accessible, more inclusive for everyone,” he said.

The fair runs until 10 p.m. Sunday.