Indiana State Fair unveils new food and drink options for 2024

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Funnel Cake is a funnel cake topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and vanilla icing. It's one of more than 40 food items competing to win "Taste of the Fair" at the 2024 Indiana State Fair. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some people go to the Indiana State Fair for the midway. Others go to see concerts or exhibits. But almost everyone will grab something to eat — and there are dozens of new dishes to try in 2024.

The Indiana State Fair on Tuesday revealed 43 new mouth-watering culinary creations fairgoers can enjoy starting August 2.

The new treats will compete for the title of “2024 Taste of the Fair Winner” and a cash prize. Fairgoers can vote for their favorite food items by visiting an information booth or by using the QR codes displayed at each participating “Taste of the Fair” concession stand.

Taste of the Fair entries: