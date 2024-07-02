Indiana State Fair unveils new food and drink options for 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some people go to the Indiana State Fair for the midway. Others go to see concerts or exhibits. But almost everyone will grab something to eat — and there are dozens of new dishes to try in 2024.
The Indiana State Fair on Tuesday revealed 43 new mouth-watering culinary creations fairgoers can enjoy starting August 2.
The new treats will compete for the title of “2024 Taste of the Fair Winner” and a cash prize. Fairgoers can vote for their favorite food items by visiting an information booth or by using the QR codes displayed at each participating “Taste of the Fair” concession stand.
Taste of the Fair entries:
- All-American Mary | A classic bloody Mary brimming with all your favorite backyard essentials.
- Aloha Hot Honey Chicken Nachos | A tropical twist on loaded nachos with Mike’s Hot Honey drizzle.
- Amish Peanut Butter Pretzel Bites | Pretzel bites slathered in Amish Peanut Butter Spread.
- BBQ Totchos | Tots, pulled pork, cheese sauce, and jalapeños, sour cream, and BBQ sauce!
- Bison Smashburger Taco | A bison burger smashed and pressed into a tortilla with taco fixings.
- Blue Ribbon Blueberry Milkshake | This first-place worthy milkshake will be served at the Dairy Bar.
- Blueberry Cheesecake Stuffed Elephant Ear | Take snacking to the next level with this stuffed elephant ear!
- Boba Lemonade Shake-Up | Fresh-squeezed lemonade shakeups with various flavors of Boba.
- Bratzilla | A 1/3 pound brat on a pretzel bun with hatch queso, topped with pulled pork.
- Chili Cheese Empanada | A blend of 3-alarm chili and rich Wisconsin cheddar cheese, deep-fried to perfection.
- Chili Cheese Frito Corn in a Cup | This tasty cup includes corn, nacho cheese, chili, and Chili Cheese Fritos!
- Chocolate Caramel Coffee Float (Hook’s Soda Fountain) | The Three C’s topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Funnel Cake | A funnel cake topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and vanilla icing.
- Cookie Butter Elephant Ear | A pastry coated with cookie butter and a sprinkle of crushed Biscoff cookies.
- Deep Fried Golden Oreo | An Oreo coated in sweet funnel cake mix and fried to perfection!
- Dill Pickle Dr. Pepper | Dr. Pepper with dill pickle spears and a splash of pickle juice.
- Dill Pickle Lemon Shake-Up | A Lemon Shake-Up with a splash of pickle juice and pickle spear.
- Fried Ice Cream Cone | Vanilla ice cream rolled in corn flakes, fried and topped with honey, chocolate, and whipped cream.
- Fried Sugar Biscuit n’ BBQ with Apple Butter Sauce | Biscuit stuffed with pulled pork, topped with apple butter BBQ sauce.
- Gravy and Taters | A deep-fried tater topped with sausage gravy and bacon!
- Grilled Cheese Slammer | A grilled cheese stuffed with BBQ pork, mac ‘n cheese, and fried pickles.
- Happy Jack Sandwich | Shredded jackfruit blended with bourbon maple sauce on a pretzel bun.
- Hoosier Cowboy Sandwich | Ribeye steak sandwich between 2 slices of pepper jack cheese on grilled sourdough.
- Hot Honey Pepperoni Pull Grilled Cheese | Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and hot honey on Hawaiian bread.
- Indiana Pork Riblets | Bite-sized portions of deliciously seasons pork!
- Jerk Chicken Nachos | Crispy chips loaded with Jamaican jerk chicken, jerk sauce, sweet peppers, and melted cheese.
- Melty Mess Grilled Cheese | Havarti, cheddar, and Muenster cheeses on buttery sourdough bread.
- Peach Shake Up | A bright and juicy refresher perfect for summer fun.
- Peanut Butter & Jelly Chicken Wings | Chicken wings tossed in PB sauce, topped with a sweet jelly drizzle.
- Shark Attack | Fruit punch lemon twister infested with Albanese Gummy Sharks!
- Spicy Pickle Pizza | Pizza dough topped with jalapeño ranch sauce, mozzarella, pickle chips, and spicy ranch drizzle.
- Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake | A funnel cake with cream cheese icing, strawberries, and graham cracker crumble.
- Strawberry Shortcake | Bundt caked topped with sliced strawberries, whipped cream, and Albanese gummy butterflies.
- Sun King’s State Fair Pickle Beer | Golden Ale with a punch of cucumber and dill.
- Sweet & Spicy Swine Pizza | Toppings include pulled pork, Jalapeños, Grippo’s BBQ Chips, and Sweet D’s BBQ Sauce.
- Sweet Chili Suga Daddy Sub | Sweet chili turkey meatballs nestled in a sweet donut.
- Sweet Tea Slushy | Freshly brewed sweet tea turned into a cold, refreshing slushy!
- Tang-A-Rang Smoked Chicken Wings | Served with Kool-Aid infused pickles and brushed with Tang-infused BBQ sauce.
- The Everything Fry | Curly fries topped with cheese, bacon bits, ranch, pulled pork, and BBQ sauce.
- The Godfather Egg Roll | A 6″ egg roll stuffed with spaghetti with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Korean Corn Dog | A cheesy corn dog rolled in French fry chunks and drizzled with ketchup, mustard, Sriracha, and sweet chili sauce.
- Tropical Daze Float | creamy pineapple paired with orange soda. Perfect for any warm day!
- Ultimate Steak Nachos | Chips, melted cheese, steak, onions, peppers, honey BBQ sauce, sour cream and jalapeños!