Local

Indiana State Fair unveils new food and drink options

Charcuterie, but make it fair themed. We’ve swapped out the traditional cheeses, meats, and nuts for mini funnel cakes, mini corn dogs, salt water taffy, cotton candy, caramel corn and popcorn corn topped with a sprinkle of colored candies - all of your favorite classic Indiana State Fair staples. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Food is one of the best parts of the Indiana State Fair and there are more than 20 new dishes and drinks to try once the fair begins on July 29.

In addition to these tasty new treats, fairgoers can expect the classic must-have selections like ice cream, Lemon Shake-Ups, burgers, cotton candy, and turkey legs.

Mint Cookie Milkshake – American Dairy Association Indiana Dairy Bar

A mint cookie milkshake served with crumbled Girl Scout Thin Mint Cookies.

Quick Quesadilla – American Dairy Association Indiana Dairy Bar

A quesadilla served with Indiana’s own Red Gold salsa.

Vegan Nachos – Black Leaf Vegan

These nachos are all vegan! Tortilla chips topped with plant-based meat, coleslaw, pico de Gallo, and cheese topped with ranch, guacamole sauce, and teriyaki.

Mac Diggity Corn Dog – Gobble Gobble Food Truck

A corn dog topped with mac and cheese and pulled pork barbecue.

Boba Fun Cup – Goodwin’s Pork-N-More

Vanilla ice cream layered with strawberry boba balls, sliced strawberries, and gummy bears.

Nitro Fuel – Goodwin’s Pork-N-More

Freshly brewed Lipton iced tea mixed with blue raspberry lemon twister.

Lemon Shake Up Canned Cocktail – Hi and Mighty

This bubbly refresher is made by Hi & Mighty, a new craft spirits distillery on the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Iced Mocha Coffee Float – Hooks Drug Store Museum

Hand-dipped ice cream on top of a chocolate-flavored iced coffee, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Pit-tatoes – Indiana Pork Producers Association

Pit-tatoes include pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream.

The Original Cowpie – Indiana Ribeye

Vanilla ice cream sandwiched by two homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Walking Taco – Meatball Factory LLC

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crushed in the bag with taco meat, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de Gallo, and sour cream.

Bison Lettuce Wrap – Red Frazier Bison

Butter lettuce filled with ground bison, sweet onion, water chestnut, ginger, carrot, soy sauce, and Hoisin sauce.

Deep-Fried Brownies – R&W Concessions

Brownies dipped in funnel cake batter and deep-fried, then topped with powdered sugar and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.

Deep-Fried Cheese Stick – R&W Concessions

Mozzarella cheese dipped in corn dog batter and then deep-fried to a golden brown.

Peach Shake Up – R&W Concessions

Fresh lemons, sugar, ice, and water along with peach flavoring for a perfect state fair thirst quencher.

Caramel Corn (2022 Indiana State Fair Beer) – Sun King

Caramel Corn beer has 100 pounds of “Just Pop In” Caramel Popcorn in the batch and the kernels are from a local popcorn farmer.

Pickle Pizza – Swains Concessions

Homemade dough with a dill ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, dill seasoning, and dill pickles.

State Fair Charcuterie Board – Urick Concessions

A charcuterie board with mini funnel cakes, mini corn dogs, salt water taffy, cotton candy, caramel corn, and candy-topped popcorn.

State Fair Mary – Urick Concessions

A 24-ounce Bloody Mary topped with three skewers of waffle fries, fried chees curds, deep-fried mac and cheese, mini corn dogs, bacon, pickles, and a BBQ pulled pork slider.

Pretzel Nacho Bites – Wilson Concessions

Pretzel bites covered in nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapeños, and bacon bits.

Mexican Street Corn in a Cup – Wilson Concessions

Roasted sweet corn, mayonnaise, hot sauce, cheese, and Mexican spices, all served in a convenient cup.

New Crispy Chicken Sandwich – Wilson Concessions

A crispy chicken breast on a fresh bun with a choice of toppings (lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard).

The 2022 Indiana State Fair runs July 29 through August 21 and is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.