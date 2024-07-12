Indiana State Fair unveils new splash pad

Children gather around to play in the new splash pad the was unveiled at the Indiana State Fairgrounds (Photo by/ Kevin Stinson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, the Indiana State Fair revealed a new attraction for young fairgoers to enjoy.

A permanent splash pad was placed in the MHS Family Fun Park.

The park is agriculture-themed and will be open for this year’s fair. The splash pad is free for all with paid fair admission.

“The Splash Pad represents a new chapter in our consistent efforts to enhance the guest experience at the Indiana State Fair,” said Anna Whelchel, Chief Marketing Officer. “We invite everyone to come and enjoy this exciting addition, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

The state fair will return Friday, Aug. 2, and concludes on Aug. 16. and will not be open on Mondays.

For more information and ticket sales, click here.

📸 Check out News 8’s photo gallery of the unveil!

