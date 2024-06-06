Indiana State Fair welcomes job applicants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The State Fairgrounds on Wednesday had a job fair to help hire hundreds of seasonal employees ahead of the 167th Indiana State Fair.

The fairgrounds is still looking for people to fill positions ranging from parking, gate attendants, security, tractor shuttle drivers, information booths and more. Event organizers say many people come back to work the fair year after year.

Mark Anderson, director of human resources at the fairgrounds, said, “Lots of people take their two-week vacation from their regular gig to work here. So, it’s a fun event to be around, a staple in the state of Indiana, and people just love being here. We have a great staff and, without them, we couldn’t put on this great event.”

The state fair will run Aug. 2-18, although it’ll be closed on Mondays and Tuesday during those dates. This year’s theme is “The Art & Nature of Fun.” Tickets, parking passes, Midway wristbands and food packages are on sale. The fairgrounds is northwest of the intersection of East 38th Street and East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

