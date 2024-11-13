Indiana State Fairgrounds announces new name for Coliseum

Starting now, the historic Fairgrounds Coliseum will be known as Corteva Coliseum. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An iconic Indy building is getting a new name.

Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center has announced a naming rights partnership with Indianapolis-based Corteva Agriscience for the iconic Fairgrounds Coliseum.

Starting Wednesday, the facility will be known as the Corteva Coliseum.

The new naming rights agreement replaces the previous Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

“Indianapolis is our home and our ties to the Hoosier state and the Indiana State Fairgrounds run deep,” Chuck Magro, CEO of Corteva, said in a release. “The Corteva Coliseum reflects an important commitment to our community and we’re grateful to be a part of such an iconic venue that means so much to our employees, friends and neighbors.”

For over a century, the Indiana State Fairgrounds has been a gathering place for Hoosiers. The Coliseum has played host to many events over the years, from hockey games to car auctions to concerts by The Beatles in 1964.

Indianapolis-based Corteva is a global leader in agriscience innovation and technology solutions.

Indiana State Fairgrounds and Corteva are expected to announce future plans sometime soon.

For more information, visit CortevaColiseum.com.