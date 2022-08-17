Local

Indiana State Fair’s ‘Taste of the Fair’ winners announced

by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The people have spoken.

Attendees at the 2022 Indiana State Fair have decided that the Pickle Pizza is the top food item on the menu this year. The pizza, created by Swain’s Concessions LLC, has dill ranch sauce, dill seasoning, dill pickles and mozzarella cheese on top of homemade dough. The creators will take home $2,500 in prize money.

In second place is the Pretzel Nacho Bites by Wilson Concessions. The company’s Mexican Street Corn in a Cup was the third place winner.

The Indiana State Fair runs through Aug. 21. You can see the schedule here.

Tickets can be purchased here.

