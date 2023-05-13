Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box to retire, Dr. Lindsay Weaver steps in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box is retiring at the end of May.

After leading the state’s response to COVID-19, Governor Holcomb says Dr. Lindsay Weaver’s new leadership will be a seamless transition.

Dr. Box was appointed state health commissioner in 2017, but she says she’s now ready to hand over the baton.

“I’m beyond honored to try to even slightly fill these big shoes that Dr. Box has put before us,” Weaver said.

According to Governor Holcomb, Dr. Kristina Box led the Indiana Department of Health’s most ambitious legislative agenda.

Holcomb says under her leadership, the department launched the governor’s Public Health Commission, which takes a critical look at the state’s public health system and makes recommendations for improvements.

She also led the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Weaver says she plans to build upon this work.

“Over the last three years, we have formed an amazing team, so no big changes at the Department of Health. The team is ready. We’re excited to implement the governor’s Public Health Commission and really just continue the legacy of what Dr. Box has already started here,” Weaver said.

“Time will show that the state of Indiana really did this in a very moderate way, and that we balanced very well protecting lives, and livelihoods, and the economy of the state of Indiana,” Box said.

Box says while she won’t be completely disconnected, she’s looking forward to spending more time with her family.

“I’ve had to say no to my family a lot and I have an amazing husband of 41 years this summer, who is incredibly patient with me and kids that are amazing human beings,” Dr. Box said.

Dr. Weaver says she’s looking forward to taking on this position and that there’s still a lot of work to do.